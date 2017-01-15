Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Thousands to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Two marches are set to celebrate the memory and mission of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. One begins at 9 a.m. in the parking area in front of Hughes Stadium at the Sacramento City College campus. Early risers can join the “extra mile,” which departs at 8:30 a.m. from the Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Marchers will walk along Land Park Drive and 10th Street to the Sacramento Convention Center, site of a Diversity Expo. A second march starts at 9 a.m. at Grant High School, 1400 Grand Ave., and loops through North Sacramento before returning to a wellness expo at Grant.
‘50 bikes’ event set in North Natomas
Community volunteers will join forces to help kids transform bike parts into ready-to-ride bicycles. The event matches 50 well-deserving youth with teams of volunteers to assemble a bike for each child on the team. These “volunteer engineers” hail from local community organizations and businesses, and range from bike enthusiasts to mechanical novices. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Natomas Middle School, 3200 North Park Drive.
Things to do
▪ The Harlem Globetrotters, the 90-year-old touring basketball team, have two performances at Golden 1 Center, at 1 and 6 p.m. Tickets range from $17 to $125.
▪ The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink ends its 25th annual holiday run. The rink is at the doorstep of Golden 1 Center in St. Rose of Lima Park.
Comments