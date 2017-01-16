NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt returns to Sacramento

NBC "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, 57, grew up in Rancho Cordova, while his father, who served in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed at Mather Air Force Base. Holt returns to the Sacramento Region to conduct interviews to be featured in the “Across America” series. Holt will also visit Warren, Mich.; Fayetteville, N.C.; and Washington, D.C. The idea is to gauge the concerns of people in various regions as President-elect Donald Trump takes office Friday.
After the rain, heavy fog blankets Sacramento

Sacramento woke up Saturday to heavy fog, reducing visibility on the roadways. The National Weather Service expects visibility to improve by mid-morning. Here are some shots along the Sacramento River trail, Land Park and Interstate 5.

Redwood felled on Highway 101, a victim of too much rain

Soil soaked beyond its limits became too unstable to hold up a tall redwood next to Highway 101 north of Willits, leading to the tree being felled by Willits municipal personnel and Caltrans crews on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Two other adjacent redwoods fell earlier, tumbling away from the road in Mendocino County..

Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

Even as flood waters are subsiding in the Point Pleasant community of South Sacramento, the threat of getting stuck on flooded roadways remains. A man was rescued from atop his truck about 7:30 a.m. Friday. Water levels have lessened by almost 3 feet Friday, Walnut Grove Fire Department officials said.

