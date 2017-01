1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling Pause

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001)

0:26 Folsom zoo mountain lions get friendly with snowman

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:05 Sierra residents shovel their way through walls of snow

1:11 Northern California storm: 10 defining images from past few days

0:23 Redwood felled on Highway 101, a victim of too much rain

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it