Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Supervisors to ratify state of emergency
The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is expected to ratify a proclamation designating a local state of emergency due to recent storms at a special meeting that starts at 9:30 a.m. A Proclamation of Local State of Emergency is the prerequisite to be considered for reimbursement for any costs related to the storm. Go to www.bos.saccounty.net for more information.
Rancho Cordova council meets
The Rancho Cordova City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive. Go to www.cityofranchocordova.org for more information.
Fee among council topics
The Woodland City Council meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, 300 First St. Among the topics to be discussed is an update of the Spring Lake infrastructure fee. Go to www.cityofwoodland.org for more information.
Things to do
▪ Timothy B. Schmit, the longtime singer and bassist for the Eagles, performs at the Crest Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $55.
▪ The Sacramento Kings Foundation is joining the Yoga Seed Collective to host a yoga class on the Kings’ court at Golden 1 Center at 6 p.m. Each participant will receive a Kings yoga mat and the opportunity to practice yoga next to Kings Dancers, Slamson and a Kings player. The cost is $20.
