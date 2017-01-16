NBC ‘Nightly News’ in Sacramento focuses on immigration

NBC “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt heard from Sacramento-area residents worried about what President-elect Donald Trump will do to undocumented workers during a broadcast Monday night.
Holt, who grew up in Rancho Cordova, kicked off a four-city tour called “Across America” that will conclude this week in advance of Trump’s inauguration Friday. “Nightly News” featured interviews Holt conducted Sunday with six residents of the Sacramento area, along with Holt doing a live broadcast of the day’s news from Old Sacramento.
In the recorded segment of the interviews, Holt said immigration is a major concern as Trump takes office because the president-elect made it an issue during the campaign and approximately 10 percent of California’s workers are undocumented.
One of the people interviewed was a California State University, Sacramento, student who is able to go to school because of a government program that accommodates foreign residents. She said she is worried about being able to stay in the country.
Another featured resident was a school teacher who has students who are in the country illegally. She said the students have similar worries about having to leave.
Some of the people interviewed said they hoped Trump could encourage the country to work together.
