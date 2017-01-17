Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California Pause

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

1:11 Black lives matter activists stage MLK protest

0:23 Redwood felled on Highway 101, a victim of too much rain

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters

0:22 Water flows into vineyard