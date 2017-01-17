Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Musician faces first court date
A Sacramento musician and former Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy faces his first court date Wednesday after being arrested in connection with gunfire at a downtown party. Kyle Rowland, 23, of Sacramento was charged with five counts of attempted murder after police said he fired a weapon at a house party in the 1100 block of G Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office dismissed Rowland after his arrest. His court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Sacramento Superior Court Dept. 63. Rowland plays harmonica and sings for the Kyle Rowland Blues Band.
Master plan on agenda
The West Sacramento City Council is scheduled to discuss whether to contract with Wood Rodgers, a Sacramento-based consulting services firm, to produce a comprehensive Storm Drainage and Stormwater Master Plan at its meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 1110 W. Capitol Ave., second floor. Go to www.cityofwestsacramento.org for more information.
Advice on scholarships offered
College consultant Marilyn van Loben-Sels advises teens and their parents on how to find scholarships for college and how to write effective applications at a free event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sacramento Public Library – Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven branch, 7335 Gloria Drive, Sacramento. Go to www.saclibrary.org for more information.
Kings take on Pacers
The Sacramento Kings play the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
