Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Home Depot job fairs scheduled
Home Depot is hosting job fairs in south Sacramento on Thursday and Friday. The company plans to hire on the spot at the events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Samuel and Bonnie Pannell Center, 2450 Meadowview Road and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Valley Hi North Laguna Library, 7400 Imagination Parkway. Apply online at careers.homedepot.com or in person at any of the following Sacramento Home Depot stores: 4641 Florin Road, 1461 Meadowview Road, 8000 Folsom Blvd. and 8150 W. Stockton Blvd.
Groundwater topic in west Placer
The first of two public meetings about the 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act for west Placer County is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Materials Recovery Facility, 3033 Fiddyment Road, Roseville. Attendees can learn about the SGMA and what it means for the west Placer area and be part of the process to develop a Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Placer County, the cities of Roseville and Lincoln, and the Placer County Water Agency are hosting the meeting. The second meeting is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at McBean Pavilion, 65 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln. Go to www.westplacergroundwater.com for more information.
Sportsmen’s Expo begins
The 30th annual Sacramento International Sportsmen’s Exposition begins a four-day run Thursday at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento. More than 600 companies will exhibit fishing, hunting, offroading and outdoor gear, products and services. Event times are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Go to www.SportsExpos.com for more information.
Coffee with motor officers
The Sacramento Police Department sponsors a Motors and Mochas event to bring together residents and the department’s motor officers. The meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 3711 J St. in East Sacramento. Residents are invited to ask questions and voice concerns with officers.
Dumping the dirt at arena
One hundred truckloads of dirt, approximately 3.5 million pounds, will be dumped onto the floor of Golden 1 Center beginning Thursday morning, the first step in building the track course for this weekend’s Monster Jam Triple Threat Series motorsport events. Go to www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/sacramento-ca-0 for more information.
