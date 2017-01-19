Here are some of the trees that tumbled into Sacramento streets after last storm (Jan. 19, 2017)

Another look at the tree that fell into a house on 27th Street between L Street and Capitol Avenue.
Crews examine a tree that fell at 39th and S streets.
Residents look at a fallen tree in Curtis Park, on Cutter Way.
A fall tree dwarfs a neighborhood cat (at left) in Curtis Park at Cutter Way and Coleman Street.
This tree went down on Gloria Drive, near Land Park Drive, south of 43rd Avenue.
This one tumbled over at 23rd and P streets.
A downed power line joined the fallen tree at 23rd, between Q and P streets.
No need for a stop sign here - the tree is in the way. This is at the intersection of E and 13th streets.
