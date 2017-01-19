Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

Children’s Home hosts job fair
The Sacramento Children’s Home, which serves more than 5,000 children and 4,000 families every year, is hosting a walk-in interview career fair for the charity from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2750 Sutterville Road. Applicants are asked to bring a résumé and be ready to interview. A high school diploma or general education degree is required for all positions. Go to www.kidshome.org/careers for more information.
Art talk topic at luncheon
Jody Ulich, convention and cultural services director for the city of Sacramento, speaks on “Art Matters” at the Rancho Cordova Luncheon. The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rancho Cordova City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive, Suite 117. Go to www.cordovacouncil.org for more information.
Rec center open house in West Sacramento
The West Sacramento Recreation Center hosts an open house the next two days featuring free workouts and workshops. The event is planned from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the center, 2801 Jefferson Blvd. Go to www.westsacfun.org for more information.
Booker T. plays the Crest
Legendary Memphis musician Booker T. Jones, ex-frontman for Booker T. and the M.G.’s, performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Crest Theatre, 1013 K St., Sacramento. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Go to www.crestsacramento.com for more information.
