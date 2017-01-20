Stormy weather snarls traffic, drenches Sacramento region again, more snow to Sierra

Traffic problems on area roadways during heavy rain, wind
6:32: A series traffic accidents occurred early Friday morning as a squall of heavy rain and driving wind pummeled the Sacramento region.
BOOKMARK THIS: Current Sacramento traffic
Drains on area freeways clogged, producing huge puddles on the Capitol City freeway. Traffic collisions around 5 a.m. were occurring as motorists were jostled by high wind and sheets of rain.
The California Highway Patrol website reported problems throughout the region:
-- Flooding in the fast lane on southbound Capitol City at E Street.
-- Mud slide with good sized-rocks on Highway 193 near Chilli Bar north of Placerville.
-- Motorist possibly went through puddle on Capitol City freeway near Exposition Boulevard, killing engine. Plugged storm drain. Four vehicle collision southbound Capitol City freeway at Exposition Boulevard, clogging lanes.
-- Solo vehicle crash southbound Capitol City freeway just south of El Camino Avenue. Overnturned vehicle.
-- Bill Lindelof
Comments