January 20, 2017 6:32 AM

Stormy weather snarls traffic, drenches Sacramento region again, more snow to Sierra

By Bill Lindelof

Traffic problems on area roadways during heavy rain, wind

6:32: A series traffic accidents occurred early Friday morning as a squall of heavy rain and driving wind pummeled the Sacramento region.

Drains on area freeways clogged, producing huge puddles on the Capitol City freeway. Traffic collisions around 5 a.m. were occurring as motorists were jostled by high wind and sheets of rain.

The California Highway Patrol website reported problems throughout the region:

-- Flooding in the fast lane on southbound Capitol City at E Street.

-- Mud slide with good sized-rocks on Highway 193 near Chilli Bar north of Placerville.

-- Motorist possibly went through puddle on Capitol City freeway near Exposition Boulevard, killing engine. Plugged storm drain. Four vehicle collision southbound Capitol City freeway at Exposition Boulevard, clogging lanes.

-- Solo vehicle crash southbound Capitol City freeway just south of El Camino Avenue. Overnturned vehicle.

-- Bill Lindelof

