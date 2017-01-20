‘Join us, join us.’ McClatchy students walk out of school to march against Trump

A raucous protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as president is snarling traffic on Freeport Boulevard leading toward downtown Sacramento.
About 100 people started marching at Sacramento City College en route to the Capitol, where they plan to meet up with three other groups that started from elsewhere in the city. About 1 p.m. Friday, they passed C.K. McClatchy High School with chants of “Join us, Join us.”
About two dozen students walked out of the school and joined the march toward the Capitol.
Marchers held signs declaring “Not my President,’ and Stand up, fight back.”
Traffic was backed up on Freeport, a major thoroughfare, as marchers paraded down the middle of the street. Two motorcycle officers rode in front of them and several patrol cars followed.
Earlier in the day, when Trump took the oath of office, some teachers at McClatchy had their classes watch the live broadcast of the inauguration.
