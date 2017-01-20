Local

January 20, 2017 3:23 PM

Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Bee Metro Staff

Bird preserve is festival focus

The 10th annual Winter Bird Festival features tours of the Cosumnes River Preserve, educational presentations, wildlife shows, art displays, a wine walk and hands-on activities. David Allen Sibley, an ornithologist and illustrator, is the keynote speaker at 11:30 a.m. He will sign books at 12:30 p.m. Festival events take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at festival headquarters, McCaffrey Middle School, 997 Park Terrace Drive, Galt. Go to www.ci.galt.ca.us for more information.

Disability resources info available

A Disability Resources and Awareness Fair provides information about services provided in the Roseville area. The free event is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Martha Riley Community Library, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville. Go to 916-774-5221 for more information.

Fundraiser benefits Council of the Blind

“Guide Dogs and Giggles: White Canes and Whimsy” is a fundraiser featuring comedian Steve McGrew at Tommy T’s Comedy Club, 12401 Folsom Blvd., Rancho Cordova. A majority of event proceeds benefits the California Council of the Blind. Call 916-441-2100 for more information.

Grand opening planned

Love Laundry kicks off its grand opening at 7272 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento, with live music, a children’s play area and a free dry with a paid wash. The event, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., also includes refreshments, gift cards and laundry bags. Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Larry Carr is scheduled to attend.

