Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Pause

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017

0:24 Rollover crash on Interstate 5 off-ramp at Q Street

1:23 Downed tree crushes midtown home

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall

1:10 Sacramento woman explains why she's joining the Women's March on Washington

2:47 Grass Valley sinkhole, day-by-day, from Jan. 11-17

0:18 See the view from the bottom of Grass Valley’s massive sinkhole

2:18 FamilyTreeNow.com: Here are some tips on using it.