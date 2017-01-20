Californians protest the inauguration of President Trump

Demonstrators chant slogans on the west steps of the state Capitol during the "Not My President! Inauguration Day Protest" in Sacramento on Friday, January 20, 2017. Protesters met at four locations and walked to the Capitol. They met at noon at Sacramento City College quad, McClatchy Park, Woodlake Park (Arden Del Paso terminal) and West Sacramento Transit Terminal.
Randall Benton
Randall Benton
Demonstrators gather on Broadway during the "Not My President! Inauguration Day Protest" in Sacramento on Friday, January 20, 2017. Protesters met at four locations and walked to the Capitol. They met at noon at Sacramento City College quad, McClatchy Park, Woodlake Park (Arden Del Paso terminal) and West Sacramento Transit Terminal.
Randall Benton
Randall Benton
Demonstrators including Elizabeth Masrtinez, left, Quetzally Cuahuey, and Paulina Gallardo chant slogans on the west steps of the state Capitol during the "Not My President! Inauguration Day Protest" in Sacramento on Friday, January 20, 2017. Protesters met at four locations and walked to the Capitol. They met at noon at Sacramento City College quad, McClatchy Park, Woodlake Park (Arden Del Paso terminal) and West Sacramento Transit Terminal.
Randall Benton
Randall Benton
Demonstrators arrive at the state Capitol during the "Not My President! Inauguration Day Protest" in Sacramento on Friday, January 20, 2017. Protesters met at four locations and walked to the Capitol.
Randall Benton
Randall Benton
Demonstrators chant slogans on the west steps of the state Capitol during the "Not My President! Inauguration Day Protest" in Sacramento on Friday, January 20, 2017. Protesters met at four locations and walked to the Capitol.
Randall Benton
Randall Benton
Demonstrators including Sora Morbid of Rancho Cordova, center, chant slogans along Broadway during the "Not My President! Inauguration Day Protest" in Sacramento on Friday, January 20, 2017. Protesters met at four locations and walked to the Capitol. They met at noon at Sacramento City College quad, McClatchy Park, Woodlake Park (Arden Del Paso terminal) and West Sacramento Transit Terminal.
Randall Benton
Randall Benton
A protester waves a Soviet flag at rally near the entrance of 555 California St., the only partially Trump-owned building in San Francisco, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump are underway in California. Demonstrators gathered in the rain Friday at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and across the bay in Oakland at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building.
Ben Margot
AP
Protestors rally at the entrance of 555 California St., the only partially Trump-owned building in San Francisco, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump are underway in California. Demonstrators gathered in the rain Friday at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and across the bay in Oakland at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building.
Ben Margot
AP
A protestor holds the Mexican flag at a rally near the entrance of 555 California St., the only partially Trump-owned building in San Francisco, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump are underway in California.
Ben Margot
AP
A protestor carries a Trump piñata while marching through the financial district on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in San Francisco. Protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump are underway in California. Demonstrators gathered in the rain Friday at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and across the bay in Oakland at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building.
Ben Margot
AP
Protestors rally at 555 California St., the only partially Trump-owned building in San Francisco, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump are underway in California. Demonstrators gathered in the rain Friday at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and across the bay in Oakland at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building.
Ben Margot
AP
Susan Dowd gestures while posing for photos in a shirt supporting Hillary Clinton before participating in Bridge Together Golden Gate, a demonstration and performance art piece against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. As Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's 45th president Friday, demonstrators in California scattered out across rain-swept streets in Los Angeles and San Francisco, exhorting others to oppose the nation's new leader and his policies.
Jeff Chiu
AP
Participants in Bridge Together Golden Gate, a demonstration and performance art piece against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, join hands on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. As Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's 45th president Friday, demonstrators in California scattered out across rain-swept streets in Los Angeles and San Francisco, exhorting others to oppose the nation's new leader and his policies.
Jeff Chiu
AP
Vanessa Kainz, left, raises hands with Pamela Smith while participating in Bridge Together Golden Gate, a demonstration and performance art piece against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. As Donald Trump was sworn in as the nation's 45th president Friday, demonstrators in California scattered out across rain-swept streets in Los Angeles and San Francisco, exhorting others to oppose the nation's new leader and his policies.
Jeff Chiu
AP
Hundreds of protesters march along the street during a rally against the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Hundreds of protesters march along the street during a rally against the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Alejandro Montes, right, high-fives Orion Michael Alvarado after attending a rally against the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP