Third in series of storms to arrive late Saturday, bringing more rain and wind

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017 Pause

1:23 Downed tree crushes midtown home

0:33 Sacramento storm aftermath snarls traffic

2:47 Grass Valley sinkhole, day-by-day, from Jan. 11-17

0:18 See the view from the bottom of Grass Valley’s massive sinkhole

1:54 A look at remaining storms heading our way and how they measure up to the first round

0:36 Raw video: Part of Morton Road in Placer County collapses from effects of storm

0:28 A look at the next 3 storms projected to hit Sacramento, Northern California

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront