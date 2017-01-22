Thousands without power as high winds howl through Sacramento

Wind will calm down later this morning
6:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts will die down after 8 a.m. Sunday, but it will remain breezy outside. This round of storms is expected to bring another 0.5 inches to 2 inches of additional rainfall to the valley by Tuesday. The weather service said another 1 to 4 feet of snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada.
– Mary Lynne Vellinga
High winds knock out power to thousands
6:12 a.m.
High winds blowing through the Sacramento area Saturday night and early Sunday morning have knocked out power to thousands of residents. As of about 6:12 a.m., the Sacramento Municipal Utility District said 54 outages were affecting 10,971 of its customers. The largest was in north Sacramento, where 1,383 customers were without electricity. See a map of current outtages here: https://www.smud.org/en/outages/. Pacific Gas & Electric reported scattered outtages. About 1,062 customers lost power in Ione, 399 in Granite Bay and 124 in Davis. Neither utility gave a time when power would be restored.
– Mary Lynne Vellinga
I-80 closes as snow limits visibility
5:20 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol says I-80 westbound is closed at the Nevada state line and and I-80 eastbound is closed at Colfax due to poor visibility and lack of traction. The agency said the brunt of Saturday night’s storm is just reaching the Tahoe area.
– Mary Lynne Vellinga
High winds blow through Sacramento
4:00 a.m.
The National Weather Service says wind gusts were reaching 44 miles per hour at Sacramento International and Sacramento Executive airports.
– Mary Lynne Vellinga
