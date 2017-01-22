Local

January 22, 2017 2:32 PM

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) On Trump’s first full day as president, hundreds of thousands worldwide march in protest

In a massive rebuke of President Donald Trump’s stance toward women, immigrants and others, hundreds of thousands of citizens marched in cities worldwide Saturday to demand equal rights, seek solidarity and vent about the outcome of the November election.

Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento

Sacramento Women's March participants share reasons they were part of a crowd estimated at 20,000 or more who took to the capital's streets on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

Few counterprotesters were seen around the Women's March on Sacramento on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. One who appeared gave his name as "Gabe the Street Preacher" and held a sign that declared, "Jesus forgives sin if you repent." He said he was there because

Nashelly Chavez nchavez@sacbee.com

Scenes from Sacramento's Women's March

Thousands of people join the Women's March in Sacramento, in partnership with the Women's March in Washington, D.C., and one of hundreds of "sister marches" across the nation and the world to promote women's rights and human rights after the inauguration

Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

2) Sacramento’s newest urban hot spot is, well, old – and loving it

The once-gritty warehouse district – known long ago as a perpetual flooding ground at the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers – has seen a renaissance of significant proportions.

3) Whatever Trump does, Dreamers likely to be deported soon

Young immigrants currently protected from deportation will be quickly removed from the country by President Donald Trump’s plan to boost deportations, even if the new president doesn’t target them directly, according to a former senior immigration official in the Obama administration.

4) A talker: Sampino’s buys Joe Marty’s with plans to upgrade food at local landmark

Michael Sampino, who turned Sampino’s Towne Foods into a destination for local foodies, announced Friday that he has purchased Joe Marty’s, the iconic Sacramento bar on Broadway next to the Tower Cafe.

Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

Michael Sampino discusses his plans for remaking the iconic Sacramento sports bar. Current owner Devon Atlee says Sampino is a good fit.

Blair Anthony Robertson brobertson@sacbee.com

5) Popular on Twitter: Waiting game: Other GM candidates could be added to 49ers’ search

The 49ers are looking for cohesion between their general manager and head coach, and they could look at candidates who have worked with Kyle Shanahan in the past.

6) Popular on Facebook: California drivers: Say goodbye to the Botts Dot, the bump that made your car go thump

California’s iconic Botts Dot, the bump that warns you’re drifting out of your lane, has reached the end of its road.

What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

Caltrans employs a variety of devices and techniques to designate highway lane lines, including some that offer drivers subtle clues. Here are some old and new technologies, starting with the famous Botts Dot.

Sharon Okada sokada@sacbee.com

7) Popular on video: Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

Those who came out for the Women’s March on Sacramento were a diverse group representing many facets of California.

Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

An estimated 20,000 people attended the Women's March on Sacramento, starting at Southside Park and ending at the California State Capitol. A diverse crowd gathered to promote women's rights and human rights on the first full day of Donald Trump's presid

Sue Morrow, Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

"I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos