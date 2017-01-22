Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) On Trump’s first full day as president, hundreds of thousands worldwide march in protest
In a massive rebuke of President Donald Trump’s stance toward women, immigrants and others, hundreds of thousands of citizens marched in cities worldwide Saturday to demand equal rights, seek solidarity and vent about the outcome of the November election.
2) Sacramento’s newest urban hot spot is, well, old – and loving it
The once-gritty warehouse district – known long ago as a perpetual flooding ground at the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers – has seen a renaissance of significant proportions.
3) Whatever Trump does, Dreamers likely to be deported soon
Young immigrants currently protected from deportation will be quickly removed from the country by President Donald Trump’s plan to boost deportations, even if the new president doesn’t target them directly, according to a former senior immigration official in the Obama administration.
4) A talker: Sampino’s buys Joe Marty’s with plans to upgrade food at local landmark
Michael Sampino, who turned Sampino’s Towne Foods into a destination for local foodies, announced Friday that he has purchased Joe Marty’s, the iconic Sacramento bar on Broadway next to the Tower Cafe.
5) Popular on Twitter: Waiting game: Other GM candidates could be added to 49ers’ search
The 49ers are looking for cohesion between their general manager and head coach, and they could look at candidates who have worked with Kyle Shanahan in the past.
6) Popular on Facebook: California drivers: Say goodbye to the Botts Dot, the bump that made your car go thump
California’s iconic Botts Dot, the bump that warns you’re drifting out of your lane, has reached the end of its road.
7) Popular on video: Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands
Those who came out for the Women’s March on Sacramento were a diverse group representing many facets of California.
