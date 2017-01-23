Local

Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Supervisors discuss homelessness

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss several proposals for reducing homelessness at 11 a.m. Proposals include a triage center and a new supportive rehousing program, among other options. The board meets at the County Administration Center, 700 H St., Room 1450, Sacramento.

Court hearing on cap and trade

Oral arguments in consolidated cases challenging the legality of California’s cap-and-trade program are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento. The California Chamber of Commerce and industry groups appealed a 2013 decision by a Sacramento Superior Court judge in favor of the state Air Resources Board. The court is at 914 Capitol Mall.

CHP aims to help teen drivers

CHP North Sacramento will offer a free “Start Smart” safety education class aimed at teenage drivers. The free class takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sacramento Water and Sewer Treatment Plant, 5026 Don Julio Blvd. in Sacramento County. Interested students need to register by emailing Officer Chad Hertzell at chertzell@chp.ca.gov or sending a private message through Facebook at Facebook.com/chpnorthsac. CHP recommends that at least one parent or guardian attend the class with the teenage driver. CHP North Sacramento plans on holding the class twice a month.

