Forget the pink hats. When it comes to women, Sacramento is focusing on greenbacks.
Days after millions marched for women’s rights in home-knitted cat caps in cities across the United States, including 20,000 in Sacramento, City Council on Tuesday will likely pass a resolution to broadly encourage city hiring and employment policies that promote equal pay and advancement opportunities for female city employees.
“We really want the people who serve the city to reflect the people who live in the city,” said Councilwoman Angelique Ashby. “If you don’t have women involved in decision making, you are missing the mindset of 50 percent of the populaton ... and quite frankly, it’s not an accurate depiction of our city if it doesn’t include the female standpoint.”
Currently, the city has fewer women than men in top salary brackets, according to a July 2016 city audit.
About 90 percent of the 300 highest-paid city employees in 2015 were men, according to a Bee review of city payroll data. The city workforce is predominantly male; about 70 percent of city workers who earned more than $20,000 in 2015 are men, though women make up about half of the city population overall. The Bee's analysis matched city worker names with a statewide database of names broken down by frequency and gender.
Of the 157 management employees making more than $120,000 annually, 38 were women - about 24 percent, according to the city audit. In the police and fire departments, that gender disparity by top earners was even more pronounced. At the Fire Department, just 19 of the 385 sworn personnel who make more than $90,000 a year are women.
Of the 22 city employees making more than $180,000 a year, the top bracket in the audit, 5 were women and 17 were men. For city employees making between $150,000 and $180,000, 44 were male and 8 were women.
Excluding police and fire, about 70 percent of city of Sacramento workers earning more than $100,000 last year were men.
Ashby said that the intent of the resolution, which she helped to write, is to ensure not only that women are paid on par with men, but that they have the same chance of advancing to top jobs. She said that the city needs to do a better job providing employees with job training mentoring and family-friendly policies to “make the playing field a little more equal.”
She said that while women in Sacramento often make the leap to the first levels of management, they often stall out before making it to the top.
A gender “report card” she created in September found that 52% of the city’s 608 managers are male while 47.5% are female. Gender for a half-percent of city workers was unknown.
“The farther up the employment ladder you go in the city of Sacramento, the more the number dwindles off for women. And by the time you get to the Council, there is just one, me,” she said. “On any given day, If I am sick and don’t come to council, little girls don’t ... see themselves reflected in those positions.”
Steinberg spokesperson Kelly Rivas said that the mayor had “a big vision to uplift women and girls across the city,” and wanted to include gender parity in other areas of government, such as programs for kids to “make sure we are offering equal opportunities ... whether its after school programs or STEAM programs.”
Currently, women in California make on average 84 cents to every dollar men make, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families, amounting to an average $8,053 per woman annually. The pay gap is larger for women of color, and can’t be explained by educational levels. No study has currently been done to see if female city employees make as much as male counterparts doing “substantially similar” work, the pay standard created by a state law last year. But that kind of analysis may be considered, said Ashby.
The resolution the Council is expected to pass would also create an annual gender parity report.
The Council on Tuesday will also hear an update on the hiring of a Diversity & Equity Manager, a new position created after the diversity audit was released. The city is currently accepting applications for that job thorugh February 10. It pays between $104,321 and $137,416.
