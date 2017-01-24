Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Input on park improvements sought
The city of Sacramento encourages those who have ideas on park improvements to take The Sandbox Survey by Tuesday. Responses will help the city develop the 2016 park project programming guide. The guide is a prioritized list of unfunded new park and recreation capital projects throughout the city. The process allows staff to identify and prioritize projects when funding becomes available. To take the survey, go to sacramentocityexpress.com.
Elk Grove council meets
The Elk Grove City Council meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Among items to be discussed is an ordinance extending the moratorium on all commercial marijuana land uses and all marijuana cultivation in the city for 10 months and 15 days. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org for more information.
Survey for Rocklin park growth
The city of Rocklin seeks community input in creating the master plan for the second phase of Whitney Park, 20 acres of undeveloped parkland. A survey will be used by city and community decisionmakers to prioritize park features. According to the city, the feedback and eventual master plan will set a framework for the project and identify funding needs. Funding has not been allocated, and construction would likely proceed in phases. For more information and to take part in the survey, go to www.rocklin.ca.us/post/imagine-whitney-park.
Coffee with cops in Davis
The Davis Police Department is sponsoring a “coffee with a cop” community event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Cloud Forest Cafe, 222 D St.
Comments