Sacramento restaurant part of McDonald's giveaway of bottles of special sauce for Big Macs

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley Pause

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo

0:40 Driver crashes into big rig on Capital City Freeway

0:48 Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision

1:47 Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks

0:30 Christmas gift package stolen from front door

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento