Sacramento restaurant part of McDonald's giveaway of bottles of special sauce for Big Macs

McDonald’s is rolling out the addition of two new sizes of a signature sandwich by giving away bottles of the special sauce for Big Macs for the first time around the country – including at one Sacramento restaurant.
A new-Mac-Sandwich-sizes party needs epic party favors—like 10k bottles of Special Sauce. Tomorrow find out when/where you might get one! pic.twitter.com/nbT0GVrI8l— McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2017
The fast food chain is releasing 10,000 bottles nationwide of the sauce on Thursday. The McDonald’s restaurant at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd. will be giving away 100 bottles on a first-come, first-served basis.
The giveaway begins at 7 a.m. at the restaurant across from the Pavilions shopping center. A customer must repeat a special code phrase to receive a bottle and it is not the phrase from a bygone advertising campaign: "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions - on a sesame seed bun."
The special code phrase the customer must recite when stepping forward for his or her coveted bottle is “There’s a Big Mac for that.”
The special sauce closely resembles a Thousand Island dressing. The sauce has mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, yellow mustard, white wine vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika.
The bottles will have numbered labels so that recipients can know which bottle of the 10,000 they received. The free bottle giveaway is part of a promotion for two new sizes of the Big Mac.
The Big Mac was invented by McDonald’s franchisee Jim Delligatti and was introduced at his Pennsylvannia restaurant in 1967. It consists of three buns, lettuce, two beef patties, cheese, pickles and a slice of cheese.
The new Mac Jr. comes with just one burger and the new Grand Mac has larger patties and an extra slice of cheese. The two new burgers will be available through March 20.
