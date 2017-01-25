Rocklin dives into adventure park project in old quarry

If ziplining seven stories down a quarry, rock climbing on a cliff-face and going through ropes courses sound like fun, keep a look out for the adventure park coming to Rocklin’s Quarry Park as early as 2018.
Rocklin City Council approved an agreement Tuesday for Legacy Family Adventures, the company which would operate the park, to design 30 percent of the adventure park. After approving the initial design plans, the city would then release the plans to outside contractors to design the remainder of the park, and assess building costs before starting construction. Each step of the process will involve public input and is subject to change, Michael Young, a Rocklin spokesperson said.
“The first phase, the initial design, will take a few months and could take longer,” Young said. “But if everything goes right, the park could be built by the spring of 2018.”
Rocklin is contracting with LFA for the initial design and later management of the adventure park but would pay for the construction, which was estimated to cost $3.25 million by the city. The city would be paid back for construction with interest over 10 years, Young said.
Rocklin Adventures, the current name for the adventure park concept, is the second recent development in Quarry Park: The city built an amphitheater in Quarry Park and hosted its first concert series last year. Adding an adventure park is one strategy to bring more activity to the city’s Quarry District, where the park is located, City Manager Rick Horst said.
“(The adventure park concept) could also be a catalyst for commerce and development in the Quarry District, bringing revenue to local businesses and growing the tax base to sustain the high quality of life residents deserve,” Horst said.
The city also plans to replace the aging Fire Station 1 adjacent to Quarry Park and repurpose the building to better coincide with park activities and commerce in the area, according to a news release.
The proposed adventure park is unique because it will be built in Quarry Park, a public park that will remain public, Young said. People will still have access to all areas of the park after construction and will only have to pay if they want to use any of the adventure park facilities, like the zipline or rockclimbing course.
“By spending money now, we’re investing in a great recreational opportunity and providing Rocklin a new tax revenue source,” Young said. “This is a way we can attract visitors and invest in the community at the same time.”
Robin Opsahl: 916-321-1176, @robinlopsahl
Comments