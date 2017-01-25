Local

January 25, 2017 3:35 PM

Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Bee Metro Staff

Council meets in Citrus Heights

The Citrus Heights City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 6360 Fountain Square Drive. The council plans to nominate and appoint people to fill the remaining at-large seats on the Planning Commission, History and Arts Commission, and Construction Board of Appeals.

Folsom police meet for coffee

The Folsom Police Department hosts a “coffee with a cop” event at 6 p.m. at Nicholson’s Music Cafe, 632 E. Bidwell St. Police Chief Cynthia Renaud and Sgt. Eric Baade will discuss community topics and how new 2017 laws affect residents.

Fundraising ‘Yappy Hours’

Take part in the fundraising “Yappy Hours” from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bike Dog Brewing, 2534 Industrial Blvd., Suite 110, in West Sacramento. Adults 21 and older are invited to take part. Proceeds will benefit the Sacramento SPCA. Go to www.sspca.org for more information.

‘Moana’ shown at CSUS

The Disney film “Moana” will be screened for free at 7:30 p.m. in the Union Ballroom at California State University, Sacramento, 6000 J St. The showing is presented by the university’s UNIQUE Programs.

