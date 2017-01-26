PG&E in Folsom with detection vehicles, crews to fix, monitor gas regulator problem

A small army of utility workers in blue vehicles are monitoring and fixing a gas regulator over pressurization problem Thursday in Folsom.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. detected a high-pressure problem at a gas regulator on Wednesday. The utility took the gas regulator station out of service when the pressurization problem was found.
To fix the high-pressure problem, crews responded to Blue Ravine Road and Riley Street and also East Bidwell at Oak Avenue Parkway.
The gas normally comes into the gas regulator at a high pressure, then is dispersed to customers at a lower pressure. An investigation is under way to determine why the high pressure event occurred.
Gas pressure was too high in lines past the regulator station. When that occurs, PG&E reduces pressure on the line and takes the regulator station out of service.
“We were notified of the event via our internal gas monitoring system,” said Melissa Subbotin, PG&E spokeswoman. “Immediately, crews arrived on site to take the regulator out of service. There were no injuries or service disruptions.”
She said the maximum allowable operating pressure has been restored to the area. PG&E is surveying the area to make sure there was no damage to the utility’s infrastructure. If there was an effect to a line, crews will make repairs.
“We can’t speculate on the cause right now,” for the over pressure event, Subbotin said.
For precautionary reasons, the utility also deployed Picarro vehicles that have highly sensitive methane detection capability. The 10 Picarro vehicles are sport-utility vehicles equipped with software and a tool that is mounted on the top of the SUV that samples the air.
