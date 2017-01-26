Religious, political leaders rally against Trump immigration actions

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar Pause

0:50 Latest aerial view of huge Grass Valley sinkhole off Highway 49

0:19 Police cover body found on the grounds of Sacramento City Hall

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley

4:02 Video: Joseph Duran's mysterious death

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

3:13 Sacramento blues musician arraigned