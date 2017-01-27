PG&E identifies 29 leaks in survey of Folsom gas regulator problem

Utility workers are about halfway through their survey for areas affected by the over-pressurization of a gas regulator in Folsom.
A total of 29 gas leaks have been identified in Folsom and 23 have been repaired, said Karly Hernandez, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokeswoman. Hernandez said the survey will be finished by Saturday.
PG&E detected a high-pressure problem at a gas regulator on Wednesday. The utility took the gas regulator station out of service when the pressurization problem was found.
To fix the high-pressure problem, crews are going through areas with Picarro vehicles that have highly sensitive methane detection capability. The 10 Picarro vehicles are sport-utility vehicles equipped with software and a tool that is mounted on the top of the SUV that samples the air.
The gas normally comes into the gas regulator at a high pressure, then is dispersed to customers at a lower pressure. An investigation is under way to determine why the high pressure event occurred.
Gas pressure was too high in lines past the regulator station. When that occurs, PG&E reduces pressure on the line and takes the regulator station out of service.
Hernandez said PG&E is conducting an investigation into what caused the over pressurization event, and whether it is the direct cause of the leaks.
“There is no consistent pattern to over-pressurization events,” Hernandez said. “Until the investigation is complete, we cannot identify the cause.”
