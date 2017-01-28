PG&E says Folsom neighborhood gas leaks are fixed, investigation into cause continues

Gas company crews have fixed 34 leaks that sprung up this week in several Folsom neighborhoods, but are maintaining patrols in the area this weekend in case more troubles arise, gas officials said Saturday evening.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. representatives said they are still investigating the cause of the cluster of leaks, and are on alert in case more leaks happen.
The agency has a vehicle that analyzes air content on patrol in central and eastern Folsom neighborhoods, southwest of Appian Way and Silva Valley Parkway, north of Highway 50 at Folsom Boulevard, southeast of Greenback Lane at Folsom Powerhouse State Park, and near White Rock Road and Highway 50.
A high-pressure problem at a gas regulator in Folsom was detected Wednesday morning by personnel at PG&E’s San Ramon gas control center, company officials said. The utility took the gas regulator station out of service when the pressurization problem was found. Gas normally comes into the regulator under high pressure, then is dispersed to customers at a lower pressure.
Crews spent much of the next two days patrolling streets with gas detectors and fixing leaks.
“We discovered 34 leaks,” spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said. “All have been repaired. We will do further leak surveys as needed.”
Hernandez asked customers to leave their house immediately if they smell what may be a gas odor and to call 911, then call PG&E at 800-743-5002. She asked people who detect an odor not to use electrical switches, appliances and telephones.
Joseph Dekelaita, a gas compliance representative, said the agency’s detection vehicles typically do their work at night, traveling down streets about 25 mph to gather data. The data are used the next day to direct crews to sites of suspected leaks.
Hernandez said PG&E is is seeking to learn whether the high pressure caused the leaks. “There is no consistent pattern to overpressurization events,” Hernandez said. “Until the investigation is complete, we cannot identify the cause.”
At one point on Friday, 80 PG&E surveyors were in the field, inspecting neighborhoods on foot, and nine repair crews were fixing leaks.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
