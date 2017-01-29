Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) Former Sacramento principal fired after 2014 sexual, racial harassment allegations
A former Hiram Johnson High School principal accused in 2014 of racially and sexually harassing a black female after-school worker has been fired from a six-figure administrative job in the Sacramento City Unified School District office.
2) Hope fades for refugees seeking new lives in Sacramento after Trump order
Profound impacts are being felt around the world due to President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending the entry of all international refugees into the U.S. for 120 days.
3) Region’s traditional malls surviving, some better than others
The departure of merchants and especially well-known brands can brew a vicious cycle.
4) A talker: Video or no video, here’s why cops can kill and not be prosecuted
Joseph Mann’s death has become the most high profile Sacramento police shooting in a generation.
5) Popular on Twitter: Calexit backers can begin collecting signatures to qualify for 2018 ballot
Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment seeking California’s secession from the U.S. can begin collecting voter signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, the secretary of state’s office said Thursday.
6) Popular on Facebook: UC Davis’ Chima Moneke enjoys view of world through basketball goggles
The junior forward has lived on five continents, but admits to favoring Australia and being obsessed with California.
7) Popular on video: Faces of the homeless and a poem: a video essay
There’s hope again among homeless people.
Comments