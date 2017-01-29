Local

January 29, 2017 4:00 PM

Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.

1) Former Sacramento principal fired after 2014 sexual, racial harassment allegations

A former Hiram Johnson High School principal accused in 2014 of racially and sexually harassing a black female after-school worker has been fired from a six-figure administrative job in the Sacramento City Unified School District office.

2) Hope fades for refugees seeking new lives in Sacramento after Trump order

Profound impacts are being felt around the world due to President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending the entry of all international refugees into the U.S. for 120 days.

Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

President Donald Trump signed and executive action at the Pentagon on Friday, tightening the United States' refugee and visa policies.

3) Region’s traditional malls surviving, some better than others

The departure of merchants and especially well-known brands can brew a vicious cycle.

4) A talker: Video or no video, here’s why cops can kill and not be prosecuted

Joseph Mann’s death has become the most high profile Sacramento police shooting in a generation.

Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

"F*** this guy," an officer says as a police vehicle aims to hit a mentally ill suspect, Joseph Mann, in North Sacramento on July 11, 2016. Seconds later, the officers exited their car and shot Mann 14 times.

5) Popular on Twitter: Calexit backers can begin collecting signatures to qualify for 2018 ballot

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment seeking California’s secession from the U.S. can begin collecting voter signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, the secretary of state’s office said Thursday.

6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

Could California really break off from the United States and form its own country? Should it?

6) Popular on Facebook: UC Davis’ Chima Moneke enjoys view of world through basketball goggles

The junior forward has lived on five continents, but admits to favoring Australia and being obsessed with California.

UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap

UC Davis junior forward Chima Moneke not only leads the Big West in rebounding (8.5 per game) and the Aggies in scoring (15.3 points), he might be the most interesting young man at UCD.

7) Popular on video: Faces of the homeless and a poem: a video essay

There’s hope again among homeless people.

Faces of the homeless and a poem: a video essay

A poem written and recited by Louie Armando Reyes, homeless for five years, and faces from Friendship Park at Loaves and Fishes in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, January 23, 2017.

