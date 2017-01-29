Refugee ban protesters denounce Trump order at Sacramento airport

Protesters chanted "This is what democracy looks like!" at Sacramento International Airport Sunday, while protesting the executive order signed by President Donald Trump blocking all refugees from entering the United States for 120 days and barring all entrants from seven Muslim-dominated countries for 90 days. Similar protests have filled airports and cities across the country over the weekend.
Darrell Smith The Sacramento Bee

Beer Run

Protesters call out incendiary Facebook posts by Twelve Rounds Brewing owner

Protesters outside embattled Twelve Rounds Brewing in Sacramento respond to the owner's incendiary social media posts slamming the Women's March, Muslims and other targets. Asked for comment, brewery owner Daniel Murphy said in a brief email: "Given the events of the past few days, I’ve decided to take some time away from brewery operations to do some self-reflection and focus on my family."

Crime - Sacto 911

Newcastle kidnapping suspect arrested

A Sacramento man is in Placer County Jail, accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend. Thomas Medlock, 54, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday night after allegedly kidnapping the woman earlier in the day in Newcastle, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Crime - Sacto 911

Dramatic video shows live power lines falling on vehicles in Sacramento

Power poles came crashing down Thursday morning on Bannon Street in Sacramento, the dramatic scene captured on dash cam video from the Sacramento Fire Department. Cause of the incident is under investigation. Three people were trapped in their vehicles until SMUD could arrive and de-energize lines. All got out safely, and there were no injuries. A big rig windshield was cracked.

Business & Real Estate

Early risers wait in line for McDonald's special sauce giveaway in Fair Oaks

To get you to come into McDonald's and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home. The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich. Here's what was happening at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd., where 100 bottles were there for the taking.

Weather

Latest aerial view of huge Grass Valley sinkhole off Highway 49

The California Department of Transportation says drilling and underground investigations Wednesday indicated that a failed culvert and sinkhole near Highway 49 in Grass Valley had not undermined the freeway. CHP helicopter Flight Officer Troy Marks and Pilot Officer Jeff Barbao got the latest look at a 70-foot sinkhole in Grass Valley that developed due to the recent storms. The sinkhole materialized in the business area near Highway 49 off Freeman Lane. No one was hurt and the businesses were not damaged. Caltrans will continue to monitor the site.

