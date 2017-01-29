Sacramento International Airport protest of Trump's travel ban

Mona Gustafson of Elk Grove shows her support during a rally at Sacramento International Airport to allow refugees and immigrants to enter the U.S. on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Renee C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Protesters show their support during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg posed for a picture with Hanin Abdulhafid, left, and her husband Ashraf Abdurhafid, holding their son Abraham Hanin, all of Libya, during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Irais Lemus, center, holds a refugee in Trump out sign during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Jaclyn Moreno of Elk Grove right shows her support during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, left, and Julianna Hedstrom, center, react as Irais Lemus, right, shouts to the Mayor to allow the homeless to be able to camp during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Kathleen Mikulin, center, of Fair Oaks holds a sign We the People are greater then fear during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
A crowd of nearly 300 showed their support during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Julianna Hedstrom, center, dressed as the statue of liberty to show her support during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Niki Jones of Sacramento, center, convinces protesters to stay past 3pm after the police gently tried to get them to leave during a rally to allow refugees at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Irais Lemus, center, with scarf holds on to a banner during a rally to allow refugees and immigrants into the U.S. at Sacramento International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
