Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Sacramento county and city officials meet on efforts to relieve homelessness
The Sacramento City Council and Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will meet jointly to consider creating a special waiting list for all public housing units and to add a local preference for homeless households for a 24-month period, “with the expectation that 200 housing units would become available annually to house homeless persons and families,” according to the meeting agenda. The proposal also would amend the city’s Housing Choice Voucher Administrative Plan to add a preference for homeless households for a 24-month period, “with the expectation that 600 vouchers would become available annually” for them. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the supervisors’ chambers, 700 H St, Sacramento.
Yolo plans to declare state of emergency after storms
The Yolo County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting to approve the county administrator’s proclamation of a local state of emergency. The administrator declared the emergency on Jan. 25. The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 625 Court St., Room 206, Woodland.
‘Kinky Boots’ makes its premiere
The Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” plays at 8 p.m. at Community Center Theater, 1301 L St. The musical, with songs by Cyndi Lauper, is about “the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind,” says the California Musical Theatre’s website. Tickets range from $25 to $82. For the theater’s box office, call 916-557-1999.
