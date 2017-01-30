Highway 89 near Emerald Bay expected to reopen late Tuesday

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order Pause

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

2:29 Tiny house for homeless people better than "bushes, underpasses"

4:08 Cane-swinging passenger lays out bus driver's attacker: 'Rise up again I'm gonna hit ya!'