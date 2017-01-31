Possible bomb threat clears Tower Bridge

Reports of a woman possessing a bomb led authorities to clear and block Tower Bridge between downtown Sacramento and West Sacramento on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Police officers stand post on Tower Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, while a bomb threat was investigated.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Pedestrians as well as vehicles are barred from Tower Bridge during an investigation of a possible bomb threat on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
A driver stands behind his car after being blocked from crossing Tower Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee
Police cars block Capitol Mall leading to Tower Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee
A Sacramento Police Department vehicle blocks Capitol Mall on the east side of Tower Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee
A traffic-free Tower Bridge is the site of an investigation of a possible bomb threat on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee
Police block Tower Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee
A mounted officer keeps an eye on the eat end of Tower Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee
Law enforcement personnel set up on Capitol Mall near the east entrance to Tower Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee
A mounted officer is part of the law enforcement presence at Tower Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee
Tower Bridge is blocked on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Dodson
Special to The Bee