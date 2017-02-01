Update: Demonstration shuts down J Street during commute to protest Joseph Mann decision

More than 100 demonstrators have shut down J Street near the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento at the peak of the afternoon commute, protesting the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office decision to exonerate two police officers in the fatal shooting of Joseph Mann.
Last Friday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office cleared the two officers, John Tennis and Randy Lozoya, of any legal wrongdoing in the July 11 shooting of Mann. The 50-year-old black man was shot and killed by Tennis and Lozoya after 911 callers reported a man acting erratically and armed with a knife and gun. Mann was later found to have a knife with a 3.5-inch blade, but no gun was found.
Tennis twice attempted to hit Mann with his cruiser before the duo pursued him on foot and fired 18 shots at him in a span of under one minute. Activists and Mann’s family say that officers should have recognized that Mann was mentally ill and that Tennis and Lozoya escalated the situation by aggressively pursuing him with their car and on foot.
On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council agreed during a closed-door session to pay Mann’s family $719,000 to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit, according to a source with knowledge of the settlement.
The local chapter of Black Lives Matter protest Wednesday began at City Hall around 4:30 p.m. and then ventured down I Street, shutting down the major artery used by downtown commuters to leave Sacramento via Interstate 5. Police officers blocked the on-ramps to prevent protesters from advancing onto the freeway.
At 5:25 p.m., protesters moved south on 5th Street and shut down another major intersection at 5th and J streets near the Golden 1 Center. I Street reopened shortly after, but now a portion of J Street is closed.
Protesters chanted, “No Sac PD!” and “DA Schubert, we don’t want you!”
Robert Mann, Joseph’s brother, called District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision “a travesty” and said that she should resign. He was standing amid the crowd of protesters Wednesday.
“If you look around, none of us feel like we are being protected and served,” he said.
The DA’s Office determined that Mann posed a danger to the officers and residents, giving Tennis and Lozoya justification to kill him. After other officers followed Mann in their cruisers for several minutes and told him unsuccessfully to drop his knife, Tennis and Lozoya arrived on the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
