Far-right editor’s appearance at UC Berkeley canceled amid violence

Protestors watch a bonefire on Sproul Plaza during a rally against the scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was canceled out of safety concerns after protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire.
A Trump supporter clashes with a protester during a rally against a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was canceled out of safety concerns after protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire.
A hat with President Donald Trump's presidential campaign slogan on it is set ablaze during a rally against a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was canceled out of safety concerns after protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire.
People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The University of California at Berkeley is bracing for major protests Wednesday against Yiannopoulos, a polarizing Breitbart News editor, on the last stop of a tour aimed at defying what he calls an epidemic of political correctness on college campuses.
A fire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos burns on Sproul Plaza on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was cancelled due to size of the crowd and several fires being set.
Protestors against a scheduled speaking appearance by polarizing Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos march on the University of California at Berkeley campus Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was canceled out of safety concerns after protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire.
Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos returned to the UC Davis campus Saturday for a rally, after a heated protest prompted organizers to cancel his speaking engagement Friday night.
A protester is dragged out of the Sciences Lecture Hall by UC Police at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors." Students and protesters gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement.
UC Davis grad student Arash Razavi, who came to see Milo Yiannopoulos speak, is confronted by protesters who came to condemn the guest speakers outside of the Sciences Lecture Hall at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis.
Students and protesters gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis.
Students and protesters gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Students and protesters gathered to condemn Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who aligns with the ultra-conservative "alt-right" movement at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis. His tour is billed as a crusade against "social justice warriors."
Former pharmaceutical exec Martin Shkreli shouts to protesters who forced the cancellation of a lecture scheduled to take place along side Breitbart tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos at Sciences Lecture Hall at UC Davis on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Davis. Shkreli was the former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, and was notorious for raising the price of the drug Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent in 2015.
