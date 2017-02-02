Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Friday

‘Art Street’ debuts
The folks behind last year’s temporary installation “Art Hotel” are back with a bigger and longer multidisciplinary exhibit, dubbed “Art Street,” at 300 First Ave., Sacramento. The free exhibit opens to the public at 3 p.m. Friday, after which it opens daily at 11 a.m. through Feb. 25. The team of M5 Arts prepped the area, then allowed artists to transform it into what is believed the largest noninstitutional, multidisciplinary, temporary exhibit this side of Burning Man. In addition to sculpture, painted art and light art, the exhibit will include days of indie film screening and panel discussions.
Teen center open house
Teenagers and families are invited to take a tour of The Silver Orange teen center, 922 57th St., Sacramento. The venue for those ages 11 to 17 features board games, air hockey, foosball, billiards, video games, art supplies and more. The open house is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m., followed by an open mike and concert with local bands Nothin’ Special, Free Candy, Marigol and Plugg Mentality. Go to thesilverorange.com for more information.
Show benefits Ghost Ship victims
The Ghost Ship Benefit showcases live music by Spines, Las Pulgas and Speck. The event, benefiting the victims of the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Third Space Art Collective, 946 Olive Drive, Davis. Admission is $10.
Book sale at library
The Friends of Arden-Dimick Library hosts a two-day community book sale in the library’s Community Room, 891 Watt Ave., Sacramento. Funds from the sale will be used for local library programs. Sale times are 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Kings host Suns
The Sacramento Kings play the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
