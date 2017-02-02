After 36 years, son finds out what happened to his missing father

Collaboration between the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, an Arizona detective and an online crime-solving community helped a man put to rest the 36-year-old case of his missing father.
Joaquin Islas had left his family in Arizona to work in California in 1970. Hector Islas, Joaquin’s son, began the search for his father in March of 1980 at age 16. Phone calls from Joaquin had stopped earlier that year, and letters to his last known address were returned in the mail.
Hector said finding his father, who had divorced his mother and left to avoid paying child support, was a personal choice for him.
“I suppose we have a weird case here of the abandoned son saving the abandoner from a forgotten status,” Hector said. “Its been a journey of forgiveness for me, finding out what happened to (my father), and coming to terms with the fact that he was doing the best he knew how.”
Hector started by putting out missing person’s reports in Nogales, Arizona and Los Angeles, in addition to sending inquiries to into the Social Security Administration, and the Arizona and California Offices of Vital Records. All the searches turned up empty.
“When the communications stopped around 1980 we thought, ‘Okay, its very likely that he’s not alive anymore,’ and we started investigating in areas where we knew he had lived before, like Fresno county and San Joaquin county,” Hector said. “But I never imagined that he would be as far north as Sacramento County.”
Islas was found dead in an almond orchard in North Highlands on May 7, 1980 with just a deck of cards, a comb and some spare change in his pockets. After being found, an autopsy revealed Islas most likely died because of liver failure.
Because he was not carrying any identification, the office was unable to determine who Islas was. The coroner’s office made a sketch, Islas was put in the “unidentified persons” registrar, but the case went cold.
Although no one was able to help the Islas family in the 1980s, the rise of the Internet allowed for some key evidence to be put together. In 2006, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office created an unidentified persons page on their website, which included a case with a sketch of Islas. In 2015, an Arizona detective working with Hector to find Islas, Tony Rodarte, put up the case details and photo on missing persons’ websites.
In early 2016, the website “Websleuths,” a forum that discusses crimes, trials and unsolved cases, discussed the possible connection. between Islas’ unidentified persons’ case in Sacramento County and the missing persons report filed by Rodarte. Hector Islas found the online discussion in March 2016, and contacted the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
“I’m grateful to Websleuths, along with the coroners and detectives who helped me work on finding my father,” Hector Islas said. “I think they’re superheroes of sorts for the missing and the unidentified.”
Even though not all the evidence matched up, the coroner’s office looked into the connection after Hector contacted them. The coroner gathered DNA from Islas’ corpse and Hector sent over a DNA sample from his father for comparison. Using forensics technology, the Coroner’s office was able to find the DNA was a match: the unidentified man was Joaquin Islas.
Improvements in DNA testing technology and better communication through the Internet means more old cases like Islas’ are being solved, Sacramento County Coroner Kim Gin said. In 2016 the county Coroner’s office identified both Islas and another person from older case from 1993 using improved DNA testing technology. Gin said these improvements in DNA testing have the potential to help identify other missing persons if those filing the reports provide DNA as well.
“We are always submitting DNA on our unidentified persons, and putting them online,” Gin said. “After that, its just a matter of working with police and family members to have DNA to compare it to.”
On Sept. 16, 2016, Hector Islas finally learned what happened to his father. Since then, he has been working to spread his story.
“There were a lot of times I just doubted that I’d ever find him, it seemed all so daunting. But I did, finally find him,” Hector said. “I want to give others hope that they can find their loved ones too.”
Robin Opsahl: 916-321-1176, @robinlopsahl
