Golden 1 Center wins design excellence award

A California engineers’ group has named Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center its top design award winner for 2017, saying the downtown facility “movingly captures the pride, the culture, and the priorities of a community.”
In announcing its annual Engineering Excellence Awards, the California chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies cited the 17,500-seat facility’s sustainable elements, noting it is the first indoor sports arena to achieve LEED platinum certification.
It also highlighted the five-story high aircraft-hangar doors that allow natural cooling of the Sacramento Delta breeze and unusual displacement ventilation system that brings outside air directly to fans beneath their seats.
The arena, which opened in October, is home to the Sacramento Kings basketball team. It was designed by AECOM of Southern California and Henderson Engineering of Kansas City.
Tony Bizjak
