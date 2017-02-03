Elevator in aging Sacramento courthouse traps students

A faulty brake left nearly 20 students and their tour guide stuck aboard their elevator car for about 20 minutes at downtown Sacramento’s aging county courthouse Friday morning before maintenance workers freed the group. No one was hurt in the incident.
The group of 18 youths and a court employee were about to begin a tour of the Sacramento County Courthouse about 9 a.m., court officials said, when the descending elevator car stopped several inches below the first floor. The car automatically shut down with the group inside. Crews were able to restart the car and free the tour group at about 9:20 a.m.
The incident comes less than a day after city firefighters were called to the 50-year-old courthouse at 720 9th St., Thursday afternoon for a sparking, smoking electrical panel in the building’s basement. A battery backup unit near offices for court interpreters was the source of the smoke and sparks, court officials said Thursday.
That incident and Friday’s elevator shutdown did not interrupt court proceedings. But coupled with a major power outage Dec. 23 that officials said left much of the courthouse dark after a power transfer switch failed, they point to vexing issues with a building long seen by court leaders as unsafe and obsolete.
“It’s an old building. A project has been approved to build a new courthouse,” said Debbie Moynier, the courthouse’s incoming director of facilities.
The Judicial Council of California approved plans in February 2016 for a new 538,000-square-foot, 53-courtroom county courthouse – a $493 million project planned at H Street between 5th and 6th streets near the railyards.
Preliminary project drawings are now in the works, though state judicial officials last summer voted to put new courthouse construction projects on hold, citing funding shortfalls.
Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith
Comments