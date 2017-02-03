Local

February 3, 2017 4:03 PM

Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Bee Metro Staff

Museum Day provides free, discounted admission

The 19th annual Sacramento Museum Day, coordinated by the Sacramento Association of Museums, will feature 26 venues offering free or half-price admission. Sacramento Zoo and Fairytale Town, both in residential areas, are charging half price on Saturday to offset anticipated parking and traffic-control costs. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. No one will be admitted to any of the locations after 4 p.m. For a complete list of participating museums, go to http://sacb.ee/8KQY.

DUI checkpoint on Folsom Boulevard

The Sacramento Police Department plans a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Folsom Boulevard near Hornet Drive. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run for five to seven hours. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and checking drivers for proper licensing.

Elk Grove job fair

Volt Workforce Solutions, partnering with the city of Elk Grove, is hosting a job fair to hire warehouse and light-industrial specialists for some of the city’s employers. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wackford Community Center, 9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove. Applicants must be at least 18 with a high school diploma or equivalent. They also must have reliable transportation and be able to pass a drug and background check. For more information, call 916-393-7099.

Art supplies for sale

Art supplies, paints, canvas, frames, mat board and easels are some of the items available at a Surplus Art Supply sale. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sacramento Fine Arts Center, 5330-B Gibbons Drive, Carmichael. Free entry. Go to http://sacfinearts.org for more information.

Kings host Golden State Warriors

The Sacramento Kings play the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Editor's Choice Videos