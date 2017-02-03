Interfaith gathering rallies support for Sacramento’s Muslim community

0:57 Why seat belts are so important, from safety-savvy kids and CDOT Pause

1:48 Placer County Sheriff's Office explains fatal police shooting near Squaw Valley

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:10 Sacramento 'Art Street' temporary exhibit opens

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money