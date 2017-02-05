Weekend catch-up: 7 stories you don’t want to miss

Here are seven stories from the weekend that you will want to catch up on before the work week hits.
1) Diabetes has become one of America’s most expensive diseases
With an estimated 30 million Americans struggling with diabetes, the disease is one of the nation’s most entrenched chronic conditions. It’s also one of the most expensive.
2) Shift in Trump travel order sets up Sacramento as key destination for some refugees
A shift this week in President Donald Trump’s sweeping foreign travel order sets up Sacramento County to become one of the nation’s top destinations for people seeking refuge from war-torn nations for at least the next four months.
3) Hundreds of families left stranded after California adoption center closure
Adoption agencies across the country have struggled to stay afloat during the last decade as the list of families waiting to adopt far surpasses the number of available infants.
4) A talker: How the passion and emotion that drove Sacramento’s MLS bid nearly destroyed it
The dispute that threatened to undermine Sacramento’s bid to secure a Major League Soccer franchise was at once serious and farcical.
5) Popular on Twitter: McClintock exits with police escort after raucous town hall meeting in Roseville
Facing a packed auditorium and raucous crowd, Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on Saturday defended his party’s national agenda and voiced strong support for President Donald Trump’s controversial executive actions to scale back Obamacare, ban visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
6) Popular on Facebook: California considers an end to bail: ‘We’re punishing people simply for being poor’
With criticism mounting that it creates unequal justice based on wealth, California is rethinking monetary bail.
7) Popular on video: ArtStreet wows visitors on opening weekend
Nestled on an industrial block southeast of where Interstate 5 and Highway 50 intersect, the 65,000-square-foot ArtStreet displays the work of more that 100 local and international artists.
Comments