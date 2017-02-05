Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Budget meeting in Elk Grove
Elk Grove hosts a town-hall meeting on the budget from 6 to 7 p.m. at Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Go to www.elkgrovecity.org for more information.
Rancho Cordova council meets
The Rancho Cordova City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive. The council is scheduled to receive an update from its state lobbyist regarding highlights of the 2016 legislative session and key issues for the 2017 session. Go to www.cityofranchocordova.org for more information.
Author Lescroart speaks at fundraiser
Best-selling author John Lescroart of Davis will speak and sign books at the fundraising Page Turner event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Folsom Palladio, 280 Palladio Parkway, Folsom. The bookstore will donate a portion of all proceeds toward Folsom Cordova Unified School District literacy initiatives. Lescroart will speak about literacy, answer audience questions and sign his latest book, “Fatal.”
Kings take on Bulls
The Sacramento Kings play the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
Comments