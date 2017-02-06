Local

See which careers in Sacramento and across California will have the most openings by 2024

About 400,000 jobs will become available in Sacramento and another 6.6 million jobs will become available statewide by 2024, according to new projections from the state Employment Development Department.

The projections, released last month, predict the number of new and replacement job openings between 2014 and 2024. They show a wide variance in openings by occupation and can serve as a guide for high school and college students deciding on a career path.

Among jobs that require a college degree, registered nurses will continue to be in high demand. The four-county Sacramento region will need to fill almost 8,000 openings for registered nurses. California as a whole will need to fill 105,000 registered nurse openings. Demand is strong due to a lingering nursing shortage in some parts of the state and the increasing health care needs of aging baby boomers.

Teachers will also be in high demand, the EDD predicts. Many California school districts laid off teachers or delayed hiring during the last recession. They are now looking to fill slots created by enrollment growth and teacher retirements.

Among jobs that don’t require a college degree, personal care aides should have an easy time finding work. These aides help (mostly elderly) clients with day-to-day tasks so they don’t have to live in a residential care facility. Again, demand from aging baby boomers is driving this growth.

Service sector jobs with high turnover will also be plentiful. As the economy grows, there is a need for more cashiers, waiters and other common, relatively low skill occupations.

These charts show the careers that will have the most job openings in Sacramento and across California by 2024, according to the Employment Development Department.

Where the jobs are

Careers with most predicted Sacramento job openings that require a college degree

Job

Description

Openings 2014-2024

Median Annual Pay

Registered Nurses

Provide and coordinate patient care.

7,830

$ 118,381

General and Operations Managers

Direct the operations of public or private sector organizations.

6,540

$ 96,277

Accountants and Auditors

Prepare and examine financial records.

5,070

$ 69,854

Management Analysts

Propose ways to improve the efficiency of an organization.

4,690

$ 67,797

Computer Systems Analysts

Study an organization’s computer systems and design solutions to help it operate more efficiently.

3,690

$ 82,488

Elementary School Teachers

Prepare younger students by teaching them basic subjects such as math and reading.

2,580

$ 71,583

Civil Engineers

Design and maintain construction projects.

2,320

$ 103,225

Software Application Developers

Develop general computer applications software or specialized utility programs.

2,170

$ 105,183

High School Teachers

Help prepare students for life after graduation.

2,050

$ 71,786

Lawyers

Advise individuals and organizations on legal disputes.

1,880

$ 121,364

 
Careers with most predicted Sacramento job openings that don’t require a college degree

Job

Description

Openings 2014-2024

Median Annual Pay

Personal Care Aides

Help (mostly elderly) clients with self-care and everyday tasks.

14,200

$ 22,179

Food Prep and Fast Food Workers

Perform routine tasks under direction of cooks or managers.

13,260

$ 19,936

Retail Salespersons

See retail merchandise like clothing or furniture.

12,720

$ 23,492

Cashiers

Process payments from customers.

11,620

$ 20,450

Waiters and Waitresses

Take orders and serve food.

10,840

$ 23,933

Office Clerks

Answer telephones, type documents and file records.

7,780

$ 35,940

Hand Laborers and Loaders

Manually move freight, stock, or other materials.

7,670

$ 26,385

Stock Clerks

Issue sales floor merchandise from stockroom or warehouse.

6,050

$ 24,550

Customer Service Representatives

Handle customer complaints and process orders.

5,560

$ 36,841

Carpenters

Construct and repair building frameworks.

4,260

$ 45,270

 
Careers with most predicted California job openings that require a college degree

Job

Description

Openings 2014-2024

Median Annual Pay

General and Operations Managers

Direct the operations of public or private sector organizations.

110,000

$ 107,073

Registered Nurses

Provide and coordinate patient care.

104,700

$ 101,855

Accountants and Auditors

Prepare and examine financial records.

69,700

$ 74,745

Software Application Developers

Develop general computer applications software or specialized utility programs.

68,800

$ 121,475

Management Analysts

Propose ways to improve the efficiency of an organization.

44,400

$ 85,644

Elementary School Teachers

Prepare younger students by teaching them basic subjects such as math and reading.

44,000

$ 73,967

Computer Systems Analysts

Study an organization’s computer systems and design solutions to help it operate more efficiently.

36,400

$ 96,042

Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists

Study market conditions to examine potential sales of a product.

35,800

$ 73,446

Software Systems Developers

Design operating systems-level software, compilers, and network distribution software.

32,900

$ 125,949

High School Teachers

Help prepare students for life after graduation.

32,400

$ 75,843

Substitute Teachers

Teach students in a public or private school when the regular teacher is unavailable.

29,400

$ 38,368

 
Careers with most predicted California job openings that don’t require a college degree

Job

Description

Openings 2014-2024

Median Annual Pay

Personal Care Aides

Help (mostly elderly) clients with self-care and everyday tasks.

230,500

$ 22,210

Food Prep and Fast Food Workers

Perform routine tasks under direction of cooks or managers.

209,600

$ 20,140

Retail Salespersons

See retail merchandise like clothing or furniture.

194,700

$ 23,523

Cashiers

Process payments from customers.

192,300

$ 21,127

Waiters and Waitresses

Take orders and serve food.

184,600

$ 23,729

Hand Laborers and Loaders

Manually move freight, stock, or other materials.

133,700

$ 25,570

Farmworkers and Laborers, Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse

Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, and field crops.

105,100

$ 20,003

Office Clerks

Answer telephones, type documents and file records.

103,700

$ 33,586

Stock Clerks

Issue sales floor merchandise from stockroom or warehouse.

95,100

$ 24,489

Customer Service Representatives

Handle customer complaints and process orders.

79,700

$ 37,823

Source: California Economic Development Department. Median annual pay shown is for 2016.

