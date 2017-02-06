Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Sacramento auditor presents findings on fire department overtime pay
Sacramento City Auditor Jorge Oseguera will present his office’s findings on firefighter overtime pay to the city’s Budget and Audit Committee. The audit found that city firefighters worked more than a quarter-million hours of overtime in 2015, with some firefighters working thousands of extra hours. The Sacramento Fire Department spent more than $13 million on overtime pay in 2015. The committee will meet at 2 p.m. in the City Council chambers, 915 I St., Sacramento.
Sacramento County supervisors hear findings from opioid task force
In November 2015, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors directed the county’s Department of Health and Human Services to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for the Sacramento County Alcohol and Drug Services system. To support the development of the plan, the health department convened an Opioid Abuse Task Force with a Methamphetamine Workgroup. DHHS is exploring the impact of alcohol and drug misuse in the community and collecting and reviewing data on service trends and current conditions to guide the development of the overall strategic plan. Supervisors will receive an update on opioid abuse and methamphetamine use at 10 a.m. in their chambers, 700 H St., Suite 1450, Sacramento.
Yolo County supervisors to vote on banning commercial pot activity
Yolo County supervisors will vote on an ordinance banning all forms of commercial activity for non-medical marijuana in unincorporated areas. California voters legalized the recreational use of marijuana last November by approving Proposition 64, and many local governments have been wrestling with implementing the measure. The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in their chambers, 625 Court St., Woodland.
