Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday

Council could set casino vote
The Elk Grove City Council may vote Wednesday night to set a June 6 date for a referendum on its plan to allow the Wilton Rancheria Indian tribe to build a casino and hotel on 36 acres off Highway 99. The fate of Elk Grove’s proposed Indian casino remained uncertain after city officials, receiving mixed signals from the federal government, postponed a decision Jan. 25 on scheduling a voter referendum aimed at thwarting the $400 million project. The council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Go to http://sacb.ee/8EoZ for more information.
Author to speak on autism spectrum disorder
Raphael Bernier, an author, professor and researcher, will speak about the heterogeneity of autism spectrum disorder at 4:30 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th St., Sacramento. Bernier will highlight a genetics-first approach to understanding the heterogeneity in ASD. Go to http://bit.ly/2kYtI86 for more information.
Plan for park space to be discussed
The city of Woodland’s Community Services Department will host a public meeting to discuss a conceptual plan for converting the Hiddleson Pool area to a passive park space, which will expand Southland Park. Residents can see the conceptual design and provide input to staffers at the meeting, scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Woodland Community and Senior Center, 2001 East St. Go to www.cityofwoodland.org/cals for more information.
Fundraiser for Gay Men’s Chorus
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Old Spaghetti Factory, 2920 J St., Sacramento. Tickets are $25. No-host cocktails begin at 6:30 p.m. Call 877-283-1567 for more information.
Kings host Celtics
The Sacramento Kings play the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
