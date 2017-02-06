You’re hired: Howard Chan becomes Sacramento’s city manager after interim role

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance Pause

0:36 Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

1:45 Bird's-eye view of incredibly high water at American River, Yolo Bypass and Rio Vista bridge

1:46 Storm causes flooding near Sloughhouse

1:07 Sacramento River nears brim as river flow surges

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

0:53 Sierra snow survey shows snowpack at 153 percent of average

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second