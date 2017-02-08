Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Thursday

Author to speak at history center
Historian and California State University, Sacramento, emerita professor Shirley Ann Wilson Moore will speak about her recently published book “Sweet Freedom’s Plain: African Americans on the Overland Trails, 1841-1869.” Moore specializes in U.S. and African American history. The event is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Center for Sacramento History, 551 Sequoia Pacific Blvd., Sacramento. Call 916-808-7072 or go to www.centerforsacramentohistory.org for more information.
Citrus Heights City Council to meet
The Citrus Heights City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 6360 Fountain Square Drive. Among the items to be discussed are amendments to the Citrus Heights municipal code related to the terms of members of the Planning Commission and History and Arts Commission. Go to www.citrusheights.net for more information.
Fill boots with cash for a good cause
Firefighters will take part in the Firefighters Burn Institute’s “Fill the Boot for Burns” fundraising drive, scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. The fundraiser, in which firefighters collect money in boots, is open to the public and will include a free Safety Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the mall, weather permitting. Contact the Firefighters Burn Institute at 916-739-8525 or go to www.ffburn.org for more information.
Teenage poets to perform
Fifteen of Sacramento County’s teenage poetry performers will represent their high schools at the 12th annual Poetry Out Loud event beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Rosemont High School, 9594 Kiefer Blvd., Sacramento. Jeff Knorr, former Sacramento poet laureate, will serve as master of ceremonies. The winner will advance to the California Poetry Out Loud competition, scheduled for March 12-13 in Sacramento. At the state level, one winner will be selected to represent California in the national competition, planned for April 24-26 in Washington, D.C.
Dog walkers vs. crime
A new program in Elk Grove encourages dog walkers to assist the city’s Police Department in community-policing efforts. A kickoff meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. in the Elk Grove City Council chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. During the meeting, residents will be trained on how to identify suspicious activity and contact police. Call 916-478-8122 for more information.
