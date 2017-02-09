Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday

Surplus auction preview Friday
The California Department of General Services plans an auction of surplus property on Saturday The public can preview items from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Auction items include computers and construction supplies from state agencies, property seized by the California Highway Patrol and items confiscated by the federal government. The preview and auction take place at the surplus warehouse at 1700 National Drive in the North Natomas area of Sacramento. Go to www.dgs.ca.gov for more information.
Deadline for singers
Friday is the deadline for those wishing to submit an audition demo for a chance to sing the national anthem at a 2017 Sacramento River Cats game. Singers are asked to submit the audition demo to promotions@rivercats.com in either MP3 or YouTube format. Once all demos have been reviewed, the River Cats will invite the top 50 submissions for a live audition at Raley Field. According to the team, those selected will be contacted no later than Wednesday to set up a live audition date and time. Go to www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t105 for more information.
Kings take on Hawks
The Sacramento Kings play the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.
