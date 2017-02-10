Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Saturday

Repair work to cause delays on Highway 50
Caltrans is alerting motorists about emergency maintenance repair work at the Highway 50 and Interstate 5 connector on Saturday near downtown Sacramento. Crews will be repairing a crash cushion, guardrail, traffic signs and doing storm water and landscape work that will require multiple ramps and exits to be closed for about eight hours, weather permitting. At least 20-minute traffic delays are expected. Motorists are urged to choose an alternate route to avoid these delays, and to expect extended travel times.
Film tells story of Tule Lake resisters
The California Museum presents a screening of the 2016 documentary film, “Resistance at Tule Lake,” which tells the story of Japanese Americans who were placed in the California relocation camp during World War II. Proceeds benefit the museum’s annual Time of Remembrance field trip tour program, providing students with tours of the exhibit “Uprooted! Japanese Americans During WWII” led by a docent who was formerly interned. The program starts at noon at 1020 O St.
Transportation fair at Rocklin High
Elk Grove, Rocklin and San Juan Unified school districts are co-hosting a transportation job fair to recruit school bus drivers, attendants and mechanics. The fair will take place in two sections, one beginning at 9 a.m. and another at 11 a.m., at Rocklin High School, 5301 Victory Lane.
Youth jazz festival at CSUS
A daylong Traditional Jazz Youth Band Festival is being held at Sacramento State’s Music Recital Hall. The event showcases America’s early musical form, also known as “hot jazz,” and features student jazz combos, as well as other performers. The day’s events include clinics, jazz workshops and an evening concert. For more information, go to: http://sacjazzfoundation.org.
Crocker offers retro prom night
The Crocker Art Museum is giving Sacramentans a chance to relive proms from years past and get it right this time. Prom 2017 is a ’90s-themed night of spiked punch, wallflowers and cummerbunds with arms-length-apart dancing, a VIP lounge and a chance to replace embarrassing prom photos from years past. The museum asks guests to “dig out that too-small tuxedo and iridescent dress” and dance to DJ Epik and Dog Rifle at the inaugural fundraiser supporting community arts engagement. The event begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 for singles and $130 for couples.
