Breaking: Point Pleasant residents advised to evacuate

Residents in the Point Pleasant area in south Sacramento County were advised shortly after 7 a.m. to evacuate as the Cosumnes River continues to rise.
“Flooding is occurring within the Point Pleasant area and the water level is expected to increase. Residents are strongly advised to leave the area for their safety,” the evacuation warning from the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services stated.
OES advises that Franklin and Bruceville roads heading north are safe evacuation routes.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Kevin Yamamura: 916-326-5548, @kyamamura
Comments